Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry are soaking up the sun in Cabo San Lucas

On Wednesday, the "Top Gun: Maverick" star and his wife of five years were spotted relaxing on the beach in Mexico. Teller, 37, put his fit physique on display, wearing dark board shorts and a black baseball cap on the sandy beach.

He appeared to be rubbing sunscreen on his chest as he got ready to relax.

Sperry, 31, wore a colorful bikini and a sun hat as she appeared to rub sunscreen on her husband's back.

To celebrate Teller's birthday, Keleigh shared a carousel of images of her husband.

"Happy 37th birthday to my Phila-Florida-jersey- boy, you hung the moon. Keep on flying, I’ll stand by and watch you shine forever," she captioned the post, adding, "Go birds," with an eagle emoji.

Miles took to X, formerly Twitter, on his birthday to share a selfie with his wife. He kept his caption simple with two red heart emoji.

The couple first met in 2013 at a Black Eyed Peas party, Teller told Vogue in 2019. He told the outlet the pair had mutual friends before meeting.

"Keleigh had caught my eye early in the night, and we talked. I didn't think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me. And a week later, we went on a date," Miles said at the time. "After we met, I knew she was the one."

In 2017, Teller proposed to Keleigh during a vacation in South Africa. The couple told People magazine at the time Teller tied a note around a rose that said "May 11th, 2013-August 20th, 2017."

As Miles got down on one knee, he told Sperry, "Today was the last day you woke up as my girlfriend." Miles and Keleigh tied the knot in 2019.

Earlier this month, the couple was in Las Vegas at the Super Bowl alongside Taylor Swift and other stars.