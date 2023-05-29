Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift
Published

Paul Rudd and Aaron Rodgers go viral at Taylor Swift concert, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes rekindle romance

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour played three nights at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Taylor Swift stops mid-song, shouts at security guard to defend fan at concert Video

Taylor Swift stops mid-song, shouts at security guard to defend fan at concert

Taylor Swift paused in the middle of performing "Bad Blood" to yell at a security guard over an interaction with a fan during her Philadelphia concert. @brilayfield / POP NATION /TMX

Although not defined by Merriam's Webster Dictionary, the term "Swiftie" is used to describe any and all people who identify as Taylor Swift fans. 

This weekend, a bevy of stars embraced their inner Swiftie, flocking to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to catch a glimpse of the celebrated and adored popstar.

Musicians including Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, actors including Paul Rudd and Miles Teller and even athlete Aaron Rodgers all went viral for their appearances at the show, sending fans into a tizzy.

CAMILA CABELLO & SHAWN MENDES

Camila Cabello in a white dress smiles as Shawn Mendes wraps hi arm around her

Former couple Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were seen together at the Taylor Swift concert after sparking rumors they had rekindled their romance. (John Shearer)

While their relationship status with one another remains up in the air, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes assured fans they are still team Swift, attending the Era's tour on Friday. 

The former couple were photographed being overtly affectionate in the infamous VIP tent, frequented by Swift's family and famous friends.

Camila Cabello in black wraps her arm around Shawn Mendes neck with his hand behind her back at the Taylor Swift Era's Tour

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes cuddled up to one another in the infamous VIP tent at Taylor Swift's Era's Tour. (BACKGRID)

Both artists are major supporters of Swift, with Cabello being a previous opener for Swift's "Reputation" tour in 2018.

Mendes collaborated with Swift on a remix of her song "Lover."

AARON RODGERS, MILES AND KELEIGH TELLER, PAUL RUDD

Aaron Rodgers behind the podium as he is announced as the New York Jets newest QB

Aaron Rodgers went viral on social media for jamming out at the Taylor Swift concert. (Elsa)

Aaron Rodgers has seemingly embraced MetLife Stadium as his new home, with his recent trade to the New York Jets. 

Social media went into a frenzy on Friday when the revered quarterback was caught dancing and singing along to Swift's tunes.

Rodgers let his followers know on Instagram he was at the event, teasing his appearance alongside "Top Gun: Maverick" actor Miles Telles' wife, Keleigh. Teller was also in attendance. "Taylor Time," the Super Bowl champion wrote.

Aarron Rodgers Instagram story of a clock, tagging Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller at Swift's Eras Tour

Aarron Rodgers shared to his Instagram story that he was at the Taylor Swift concert at MetLife Stadium this weekend. (Aaron Rodgers Instagram)

Teller starred in Swift's music video for her song "I Bet You Think About Me," featuring Chris Appleton, which was notably directed by her great pal, Blake Lively.

Miles Teller in a tuxedo smiles on the carpet with wife Keleigh in a silver gown at the Oscars

Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh spent the evening watching Taylor Swift with Aaron Rodgers. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The trio were also captured mingling with "Ant-Man" actor Paul Rudd.

Fan video captured Rudd waving to fans at the concert.

MARISKA HARGITAY & CARA DELEVINGNE

Two members of Swift's original "squad," Mariska Hargitay and Cara Delevingne, reunited at the Era's tour in what was a stacked celebrity section.

"Law & Order: SVU" actress Hargitay posted a photo alongside model Delevingne, referencing their iconic appearance in Swift's star-studded music video "Bad Blood" off her 1989 album. 

In 2015, Hargitay and Delevingne shared the stage with Swift during her "1989" tour. The trio strutted down the stage in what was a memorable moment for fans in Philadelphia. 

Taylor Swift in a silver sparkly outfit holds on to Mariska Hargitay and Cara Delevingne during her concert

In 2015, Mariska Hargitay and Cara Delevingne took the stage with Taylor Swift at her 1989 tour. (Dimitrios Kambouris/LP5/Getty Images for TAS)

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA AND MOLLY RINGWALD

Hollywood and Broadway's music man Lin-Manuel Miranda shared his experience from the show, snapping a picture with "Sixteen Candles" actress Molly Ringwald.

One fan captured video of herself gifting Miranda with a bracelet, a customary transition honored by Swifties at her concerts. The idea to exchange friendship bracelets was inspired by her song "You're On Your Own Kid," and the lyrics "make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it."

Ringwald attended the show with her daughter Adele, 13. One fan caught a sweet moment where Ringwald snapped a picture of her excited daughter.

"There are certain moments in a girl's life that are unforgettable…Thank you Taylor Swift," she wrote in a since expired Instagram story.

GAL GADOT

"Wonder Woman" and super mom Gal Gadot was also spotted with her children at the concert.

The actress shared a series of photos highlighting the exciting night, admitting that one of her children was tired.

Gal Gadot in a strapless black gown and jewels at a Tiffany & Co. event

Gal Gadot took her children to the Taylor Swift concert, and shared her appreciation for the star on Instagram. (Nina Westervelt/Variety)

"Even with one happy and sleepy child I had the best time. @TaylorSwift you're such an inspiration," the 38-year-old wrote.

In another image, Gadot captured a security guard looking mesmerized during Swift's set, writing "Even the toughest security guy can't stop singing."

Gal Gadot shares three Instagram stories highlighting her children being sleepy and happy, the security guard enjoying the show, and her love of Taylor Swift

Gal Gadot shared her experiences from the Era's Tour, noting one of her children was happy while the other was sleepy. (Gal Gadot Instagram)

ICE SPICE

Karma was aligned for the audiences of night one and three of the MetLife Stadium stretch of the Era's Tour, as rapper Ice Spice popped up for the final song of the night. Performing the remix to Swift's song, "Karma," featuring Ice Spice, both women walked down the stage and played to screaming crowds.

Ice Spice struts down the stage in a dark two piece set while performing 'Karma' with Taylor Swift

Ice Spice appeared during night 1 and 3 of Taylor Swift's performances at MetLife Stadium. (Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

On Friday night, Swift also debuted her surprise music video with Ice Spice during the concert. 

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform 'Karma' at MetLife stadium, strutting down the stage split Taylor looks at Ice Spice while performing

Taylor Swift surprised fans with a performance of "Karma" with Ice Spice. (Kevin Mazur/TAS23)

Additional stars spotted over Swift's three-day stay in Jersey included Bradley Cooper, Ben Stiller, Mike Meyers, Gordon Ramsay, Julia Garner, and Emily Ratajkowski, among others.

Swift's tour will continue through August, with her next appearance being Chicago. 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

