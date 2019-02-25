Zero Motorcycles unveils the electric bike that will battle Harley-Davidson's LiveWire

Zero Motorcycles is preparing to defend its battery-powered turf against Harley-Davidson’s upcoming electric LiveWire with the introduction of new streetfighter-style bike that’s about 30 percent cheaper than its competitor.

The California-based company’s 2019 Zero SR/F features a new electric powertrain that’s rated at 110 hp and 140 lb-ft of torque and is good for a top speed of 124 mph. Acceleration hasn’t been announced, but the less-powerful model that it replaces could reach 60 mph in 3.3 seconds.

The standard urban range for the SR/F going on sale in the spring is 161 miles per charge, but a larger Power Tank battery pack will be available later this year that increases it to 200 miles. Both can be filled to 95 percent capacity on a 240-watt charger in as little as one hour when equipped with an optional rapid charging feature.

Pricing for the SR/F starts at $18,995, compared to the LiveWire at $29,799. Harley-Davidson hasn’t released all of the specifications for the LiveWire, which is set to hit showrooms this fall, but said that it can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds and has a “city” range or 110 miles per charge, although it isn’t clear if it used the same testing protocol as Zero to reach that figure.

The SR/F also debuts a new digital display with wireless connectivity that can alert owners if their bike is tipped over while parked and record performance data during road trips that can be shared with other riders.

Zero has been in business for over a decade and is the USA’s top manufacturer of electric motorcycles, with a lineup that includes street and off-road capable models that will eventually adopt many of the features being rolled out on the SR/F.

