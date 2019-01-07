Electric Harley-Davidson LiveWire priced at $29,799

Harley-Davidson’s first electric motorcycle will cost $270.9 dollars per mile to ride.

Well, not every time you get on it. But with an upfront cost of $29,799 and an “urban” range of 110 miles per charge that’s how much you’ll pay for the LiveWire when it hits dealers this fall, the company announced on Monday at CES.

They’ll be a quick 110 miles, though. Harley says that the sport cruiser will be able to accelerate to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. Other performance specs were not revealed and it did not clarify if the 110 miles represented its city or combined range.

HERE'S WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE:

The Harley-Davidson won’t be facing too much competition at the outset, as the electric motorcycle segment hasn’t quite blossomed yet. But the current Zero Motorcycles SR is as quick as the LiveWire, has a combined range of 120 miles, a city range of 179 miles and starts at $16,495. A model is also available with a 150-mile combined and 223-mile city range for $19,390.

(Fun fact: the Nissan Leaf electric car has a 151-mile range and starts at $29,990.)

Along with the new LiveWire info, Harley also revealed images of two concepts it's working on that are also aimed at “urban mobility,” one resembling a scooter and the other an electric mountain bike.

Orders for the LiveWire are being accepted now.

