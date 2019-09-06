Expand / Collapse search
You might be better off with a boat here. (Getty Images)

The worst city to drive a car is the most ironic one possible

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Motor City is the last place you want to get your motor running.

(Jeff Kowalsky/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

That’s according to a report from WalletHub that ranked Detroit as the worst of America's 100 largest metropolitan areas to operate a car.

The study considered a basket of factors that included ownership costs, traffic, the quality of the roads, accident rates and the availability of automotive services like parking and repair.

Motown was followed by Oakland, Calif., Philadelphia, San Francisco and Newark, N.J., at the bad end of the list, while Raleigh, N.C., was deemed best.

Drivers in North Carolina's capital have something to celebrate.

Drivers in North Carolina's capital have something to celebrate. (Lance King/Getty Images))

The top five rounded out with Orlando, Lincoln, Neb., Tampa and Winston-Salem, NC.

The category that saw the widest discrepancy between best and worst was parking, with costs in New York City 34 times higher than Corpus Christi, Tex.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu