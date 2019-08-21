Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

(Subaru)

Maintenance
Published

People who drive this car are most likely to have speeding tickets, study says

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21 are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com

Sports car owners aren’t the only ones who get tickets, but they do get the most.

(Jeff Gritchen/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images))

A new study from Insurify has determined which models have the highest percentage of owners with speeding violations on their records.

The online insurance comparison site looked at more than 1.6 million quote requests, which required applicants to note if they had a speeding ticket on their record.

Across the board, 11.28 percent of respondents said that they did, but the owners of several models had much more than that.

(Subaru)

Number one on the list is the Subaru WRX, a high-performance compact sedan inspired by rally-racing cars that came in with a score of 20.12 percent. It was followed by the Scion FR-S (19.09), Volkswagen GTI (16.92), and Hyundai Genesis Coupe (15.75) sports cars.

(Jeep)

The list detoured after that into trucks, with the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in fifth (15.35) and Ram 2500 Heavy Duty pickup (15.32) in sixth.

A custom Hyundai Veloster was featured in the film "Ant-Man".

A custom Hyundai Veloster was featured in the film "Ant-Man". (Hyundai)

It then returned to cars, the top 10 rounding out with the Dodge Dart (14.86), Infiniti G37 (14.72), Subaru Impreza (14.66) and Hyundai Veloster (14.48.)

While there was no clear pattern based on brands, the Top 10 vehicles all had base prices under the estimated average of $37,285.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu