People who drive this car are most likely to have speeding tickets, study says

Sports car owners aren’t the only ones who get tickets, but they do get the most.

A new study from Insurify has determined which models have the highest percentage of owners with speeding violations on their records.

The online insurance comparison site looked at more than 1.6 million quote requests, which required applicants to note if they had a speeding ticket on their record.

Across the board, 11.28 percent of respondents said that they did, but the owners of several models had much more than that.

Number one on the list is the Subaru WRX, a high-performance compact sedan inspired by rally-racing cars that came in with a score of 20.12 percent. It was followed by the Scion FR-S (19.09), Volkswagen GTI (16.92), and Hyundai Genesis Coupe (15.75) sports cars.

The list detoured after that into trucks, with the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in fifth (15.35) and Ram 2500 Heavy Duty pickup (15.32) in sixth.

It then returned to cars, the top 10 rounding out with the Dodge Dart (14.86), Infiniti G37 (14.72), Subaru Impreza (14.66) and Hyundai Veloster (14.48.)

While there was no clear pattern based on brands, the Top 10 vehicles all had base prices under the estimated average of $37,285.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP