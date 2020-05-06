Wisconsin waiving driver's license road test during coronavirus crisis is 'dangerous,' safety advocate says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Wisconsin has become the second state after Georgia to waive the road test requirement for obtaining a new driver’s license due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting May 11, 16- and 17-year-olds in Wisconsin will be able to have their parents sign a waiver confirming that they have completed at least 30 hours of supervised driving, while permit holders 18 and older can vouch for themselves.

State DMV administrator Kristina Boardman told Fox 6 that 98 percent of applicants pass the road test on the first or second try.

“We feel they are in an excellent position to assess their teen’s readiness for independent driving,” she said.

Georgia Department of Driver Services Spencer Moore reported an 80 percent first-try sucess rate while explaining his department's decision to shelve the test, citing the difficulty of performing it properly and safely under the current circumstances.

Before the social distancing measures were put in place, there were approximately 5,000 tests conducted weekly in Georgia and 2,100 in Wisconsin.

Kelly Nantel, vice president of the Roadway Practice at the National Safety Council told Fox News Autos that the group sees the waiver policy as “a short-sighted and dangerous move that puts all roadway users at risk.”

DRUNK DRIVER CAUGHT GOING 192 MPH ON THE WAY TO BREAKFAST

“Even when road conditions are perfect, teen drivers are more vulnerable behind the wheel simply because they are inexperienced. Motor vehicle crashes are the No. 1 cause of preventable death for teens, in both Georgia and Wisconsin, as well as nationally. When it comes to our most vulnerable drivers, safety should never take a back seat — during a pandemic or otherwise.”

Wisconsin’s policy runs through at least May 26, but could be extended, while Georgia’s is in force until its state of emergency has been lifted, which is currently scheduled for June 13.

Applicants for motorcycle and commercial licenses are not eligible for the waiver in either state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP