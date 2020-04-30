Georgia issuing driver's licenses without road tests during coronavirus crisis

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Georgia drivers will be able to get their license on a partial honor system for the next few weeks, after the governor removed the road test requirement until the state of emergency put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic has been lifted.

Under the temporary rules, teen learner’s permit holders will be allowed to upgrade to a provisional license by providing an affidavit from their parent, guardian or driving instructor that they have completed 40 hours of supervised driving. A clean driving record of at least one year and one day is also required. Permit holders over the age of 18 can sign their own affidavit.

HERE'S WHAT A TYPICAL ROAD TEST LOOKS LIKE IN GEORIGA:

The commissioner of the state’s Department of Driver Services¸ Spencer Moore, told WSB-TV that social distancing guidelines currently make it impossible to conduct the in-person tests, and that there is a backlog of 30,000 applicants, with an average of 5,000 teens having taken the exam every week prior to the shutdown. Moore said the first time pass rate for the road test typically runs over 80 percent.

Georgia's state of emergency is set to expire on May 13, but could be extended by the governor as circumstances dictate.

