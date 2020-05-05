Washington police catch drunk driver going 192 mph on way to breakfast

Hopefully, he liked the jail food.

Police in Snohomish, Wash., arrested a drunk driver early Sunday morning after he was caught going 192 mph on a mostly two-lane highway where the maximum speed limit is 60 mph.

Trooper H. Axtman tweeted that the 31-year-old told the arresting officer that he was on his way to get breakfast when he was spotted on the Stevens Pass Highway at 7:45 am.

Axtman told The Drive that he was behind the wheel of a 2008 Chevrolet Corvette and charged with DUI and reckless driving.

Washington is one of several states that has reported an increase in very high-speed driving tied to a reduction in traffic due to stay-at-home orders in place to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Last week, Michigan State Police arrested the driver of a Dodge Challenger going 180 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-75.

