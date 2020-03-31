Wisconsin station selling gas for 95 cents as nationwide average hits $1.99

A small gas station in Wisconsin was reportedly selling a gallon of regular for 95 cents on Monday, as prices continue to drop nationwide due to increasing supplies and a drop in demand caused by stay-at-home policies aimed at addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales are down so far that the EPA has delayed the annual switch to summer-blend gas from May 1 to May 20 to give stations more time to clear their stocks.

A Gas Buddy app user reported the price at Ole and Lena’s in Wautoma, while the BP station next door listed regular at 98 cents, according to its profile on Google Maps. No one answered the phone Tuesday morning at Ole and Lena’s, which operates just two pumps. Gas Buddy shows several other stations under $1 in Wisconsin, which Gas Buddy analyst Patrick De Haan said is not typically known for having the lowest prices, but it’s not the only place where you can get gas under a buck.

SHOULD YOU STOCK UP ON GASOLINE WHEN PRICES DROP?

Oklahoma stations are selling it for as little as 97 cents per gallon, and it can be had in both Texas and Ohio for 99 cents.

AAA is predicting the nationwide average will drop to $1.75 sometime in April, while De Haan said it’s possible that it could go as low as $1.49 this year before prices start to rise again.

