Who will win the NASCAR All-Star Race in Texas?

The NASCAR All-Star Race is taking place in the Lone Star State for the second year in a row.

The mid-season exhibition event is set for Sunday, May 22 at the Texas Motor Speedway.

There's a new format this year, which you can read all about at here, that includes a unique knockout qualifying final round where the fastest eight drivers will face of in a head-to-head race that starts with a four-tire change followed by a single lap sprint to the finish line.

The drivers who have clinched a spot in the All-Star Race by being former champions, All-Star winners and race winners from the 2021 and 2022 seasons are: AJ Allmendinger, Aric Almirola, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Ross Chastain , Austin Cindric, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Michael McDowell, Martin Truex Jr., and Bubba Wallace.

Kyle Larson was the winner last year and went on to take the season title as well.

But who will take home $1 million prize in 2022?

According to the odds makers at FOX Bet, Larson is the favorite to repeat, ahead of Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and William Byron.

The action starts at 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1, when the rest of the Cup Series field will compete in the All-Star Open for three spots in the final which is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m ET on FS1