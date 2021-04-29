$1 million NASCAR All-Star race format revealed for Texas Motor Speedway

The NASCAR All-Star race will be held at Texas Motor Speedway for the first time on June 13 and it's getting a fresh format to go with the new venue.

The 100-lap race will be broken up into six rounds and feature various lineup changes between them.

A random draw will set the starting lineup and Rounds One through Four will be 15 laps each.

The top 8 to 12 drivers at the end of Round One will be inverted for the start of Round Two, based on the results of another draw to decide how many.

Round Three will use a standard lineup invert to reset the field.

Round Four will repeat the method used for Round Two.

Round Five will run for 30 laps and drivers will line up from worst to first based on the cumulative results from the first four rounds. A four-tire stop will be required during this round and the quickest crew wins $100,000.

RADICAL NEW NASCAR CARS DEBUTING ON MAY 5

The Round Five finishing order will be used to set the lineup for Round Six, which will be a 10-lap sprint to the checkered flag and a giant check for $1 million.

Seventeen drivers have already qualified for the All-Star race through criteria that grant entry to 2020-2021 race winners and past All-Star and Cup Series champions. One more driver will be added through a fan vote along with the three stage-winners of a 50-lap NASCAR Open qualifying race held prior to the All-Star race.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Coverage of the NASCAR All-Star event will be broadcast live on FS1 starting at 5 p.m. ET on June 13 with the main event scheduled for 8 p.m. Viewers with a participating TV provider can also watch the race online and on smart devices using the FOX Sports app.