Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Collector Cars
Published

Long-gone 4-seat 1963 Chevrolet Corvette revealed in rare images

Fast family car was under consideration

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Autos Test Drive: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Video

Fox News Autos Test Drive: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

The 2020 Corvette Stingray is the first mid-engine version of the all-American sports car. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu found out if it it has what it takes to compete with the world's best.

With its mid-engine design, the latest Corvette is a radical departure for the model, but Chevy almost put something else behind the driver's seat a long time ago.

Chevrolet considered building this four-seat Corvette in 1962, but canceled the project and destroyed the fiberglass mockup.

Chevrolet considered building this four-seat Corvette in 1962, but canceled the project and destroyed the fiberglass mockup. (GM)

GM Design has posted rare images of a four-seat second-generation Corvette design study it built in 1962.

Chevrolet considered building this four-seat Corvette in 1962, but canceled the project and destroyed the fiberglass mockup.

Chevrolet considered building this four-seat Corvette in 1962, but canceled the project and destroyed the fiberglass mockup. (GM)

According to GM Authority, the idea was proposed by Chevrolet boss Ed Cole to make the Corvette a stronger competitor against Ford Thunderbird, which was outselling it at the time.

GM even purchased a four-seat Ferrari for inspiration, but made the Corvette much roomier for its American audience. It's elongated fastback giving it a unique profile. Executives ultimately decided against pursuing the project and the fiberglass mockup was destroyed.

The second-generation Corvette would enter production as a two-seater in 1963.

The second-generation Corvette would enter production as a two-seater in 1963. (GM)

It wasn't the last time Chevrolet thought about fitting four people into a Corvette, however.

In 1980, the automaker commissioned California Custom Coach in Pasadena to build six four-door Corvettes, with T-tops over both rows of seats, to test the market for such a model.

GM commissioned this four-door Corvette from California Custom Coach in 1980.

GM commissioned this four-door Corvette from California Custom Coach in 1980. (NBS Auto Showroom)

Unfortunately for fast family car fans, its projected price of $35,000, nearly triple what a two-door listed for at the time, doomed the idea.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At least one of the cars has survived, however, and was sold last year after being listed for $100,000.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos