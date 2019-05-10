What a pair: The very first two Pontiac Firebirds ever built are for sale on Ebay

What was that about two birds in the bush?

The first two production Pontiac Firebirds ever built are currently up for sale, but if you want them, you have to buy the pair, because the seller wouldn’t have it any other way.

The 1967 coupe and convertible spent their early days as Pontiac show cars before being released for public sale and have reportedly been together ever since. They didn’t lead a pampered life, however, and by 2014 were in pretty rough shape and not in running condition. That’s when the folks at Gas Monkey Garage of “Fast and Loud” fame heard about them and bought the birds for $70,000 with a full restoration in mind.

The red convertible was the first off of GM’s Lordstown, Ohio, assembly line and has a 326 V8 and 3-speed automatic transmission, while the silver coupe features a high-output 326 V8 and 4-speed stick. According to Dave Hall, the owner of Pontiac specialist Restore A Muscle Car, who is handling the eBay auction, it took about a year to bring the numbers-matching cars back to factory condition. After they were done, the Firebirds were sold on the Discovery Channel show, but Gas Monkey Garage owner Richard Rawlings bought them back a couple of years later and is the one offering them for sale again now.

The cars are listed with a buy it now price of $285,000, which is roughly three times the market value of similar, but less significant 1967 Firebirds, but the auction runs through Monday.

