Trump: GM selling Lordstown plant to electric truck company Workhorse

General Motors will sell its idled Lordstown, Ohio, factory to electric vehicle company Workhorse, President Trump announced Wednesday morning on Twitter.

GM ended small car production at the factory in March, eliminating 1,700 jobs at the location, which it deemed “unallocated,” but didn’t officially shut down as discussions about its future continued with the UAW union.

Cincinnati-based Workhorse specializes in electric commercial vehicles and currently produces a small van called the NGEN-1000 at a facility in Indiana. It was also working on a plug-in hybrid and electric pickup, but has delayed its introduction due to financial issues. It is also one of the finalists for a $6.3 billion contract to build the next-generation U.S. Postal Service truck.

A GM spokesman said that the company would have an official announcement on the sale this afternoon.

