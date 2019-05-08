Expand / Collapse search
Trump: GM selling Lordstown plant to electric truck company Workhorse

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Lordstown: A town made by cars awaits life after General MotorsVideo

Lordstown plant in Ohio in limbo after GM halts production of the Chevy Cruise, transfers workers, and delays negotiations until the fall

General Motors will sell its idled Lordstown, Ohio, factory to electric vehicle company Workhorse, President Trump announced Wednesday morning on Twitter.

GM ended small car production at the factory in March, eliminating 1,700 jobs at the location, which it deemed “unallocated,” but didn’t officially shut down as discussions about its future continued with the UAW union.

Cincinnati-based Workhorse specializes in electric commercial vehicles and currently produces a small van called the NGEN-1000 at a facility in Indiana. It was also working on a plug-in hybrid and electric pickup, but has delayed its introduction due to financial issues. It is also one of the finalists for a $6.3 billion contract to build the next-generation U.S. Postal Service truck.

The electric NGEN-1000 has a 100-mile range per charge.

A GM spokesman said that the company would have an official announcement on the sale this afternoon.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu