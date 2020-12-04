Expand / Collapse search
Washington cops catch driver using flashlights as headlights

Battery-powered modification was not the brightest idea

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
This may have not been the brightest idea.

(WSP)

The Washington State Patrol ticketed a driver this week for using flashlights as headlights on their damaged Chevrolet Impala.

(WSP)

Public Information Officer Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted out photos of the car, which was pulled over in North Bend, east of Seattle, around 2 a.m. on Monday.

(WSP)

Johnson told McClatchy News said the duct-taped lights were in violation of safety standards and that the driver was also operating the vehicle with a suspended license.

The Chevy Sonic features an exposed headlight design.

The Chevy Sonic features an exposed headlight design. (Chevrolet)

Interestingly, the sketchy modification makes the Impala slightly resemble a first-generation Chevy Sonic, which featured a motorcycle-inspired exposed headlight design.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos