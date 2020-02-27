Last Chevrolet Impala built as GM makes room for electric trucks

The last Chevrolet Impala rolled off the production line at GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck factory on Tuesday morning as the automaker prepares to turn the plant into a center for electric vehicle production.

A GM spokesman confirmed to Fox News Autos that the red sedan has already been sold to a private owner but did not provide additional details about its destination.

The facility will now be retooled to build electric trucks and SUVs, starting with the GMC Hummer EV that’s set to go on sale in late 2021 and followed by the Cruise Origin electric shuttle.

The Impala name first appeared as a Chevy Bel Air trim in 1958 before it became a standalone model line. Over 1 million were sold in 1965, setting a record that it still holds, and it was the best-selling car in America as late as 1977 and 1978.

Chevy hasn’t said the name is gone for good, however. It was put on hiatus twice before, from 1986-1983 and 1997-1999.

