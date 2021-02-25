V8-powered Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 priced at $75G

The most-powerful Jeep Wrangler ever will also be the most expensive.

The 470 hp 6.4-liter Hemi V8-equipped Wrangler Rubicon 392 Launch Edition has been priced at $74,995, and there are a few options that can push it even higher.

That compares to the turbocharged four-cylinder and V6-powered Rubicons' starting prices of $43,870.

The 2021 Rubicon 392 Launch Edition comes with more than just the extra power, however. It also gets a beefed-up frame, 2-inch lift , high-performance Fox shocks, steel bumpers, leather interior and a special air intake designed to filter out water when you push the truck's 32.5-inch water fording capability to the limit.

Unlike the 702 Launch Editions of the Ram 1500 TRX that took just three hours to sell out, Jeep has not announced a production cap on the Wrangler Rubicon 392, which is scheduled to start hitting dealers before the end of March, or additional trim levels featuring the engine.