V8-powered Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 priced at $75G

Most powerful and expensive Wrangler ever

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The most-powerful Jeep Wrangler ever will also be the most expensive.

The 470 hp 6.4-liter Hemi V8-equipped Wrangler Rubicon 392 Launch Edition has been priced at $74,995, and there are a few options that can push it even higher.

That compares to the turbocharged four-cylinder and V6-powered Rubicons' starting prices of $43,870.

The 2021 Rubicon 392 Launch Edition comes with more than just the extra power, however. It also gets a beefed-up frame, 2-inch lift , high-performance Fox shocks, steel bumpers, leather interior and a special air intake designed to filter out water when you push the truck's 32.5-inch water fording capability to the limit.

Unlike the 702 Launch Editions of the Ram 1500 TRX that took just three hours to sell out, Jeep has not announced a production cap on the Wrangler Rubicon 392, which is scheduled to start hitting dealers before the end of March, or additional trim levels featuring the engine.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos