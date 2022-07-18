Expand / Collapse search
Collector Cars
Published

USPS issuing American pony car stamp series

The postal service is celebrating the iconic vehicles

Fox News
Test drive: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Video

Test drive: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is the latest in a line of high performance Mustangs that dates back to 1969 and is very different from the brand's other "Mach" model, according to Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

It's the return of the pony express.

The United States Postal Service is issuing a new series of Forever stamps celebrating the American pony car era.

The Ford Mustang kicked off the new segment of stylish coupes and convertibles in the mid-1960s and led to some of the most iconic vehicles in history.

Models, including the Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger, followed the Mustang to market and remain available as new cars today.

The 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302 is powered by a 302 cubic-inch V8.

The 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302 is powered by a 302 cubic-inch V8. (USPS)

"American automakers began catering to a segment of their customer base that was rapidly growing — younger drivers," the USPS said in a release.

The first generation Camaro Z/28 was offered from 1967 to 1969.

The first generation Camaro Z/28 was offered from 1967 to 1969. (USPS)

"These drivers craved sporty, affordable cars that looked and felt different from what was in their parents’ garages."

THE FORD MUSTANG IS THE BEST-SELLING MUSCLE CAR SO FAR IN 2022

The five-stamp series covers a range of cars that includes the 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 and 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T.

The current Dodge Challenger is still available in an R/T trim like the 1970 model.

The current Dodge Challenger is still available in an R/T trim like the 1970 model. (USPS)

There are also two from since-defunct brands.

USPS PLACES $3 BILLION ORDER FOR 50,000 NEW DELIVERY VEHICLES

The 1967 Mercury Cougar XR-7 GT was the premium marque's take on the Mustang and the 1969 AMC Javelin SST a competitor to cars from the Big Three.

The Mercury Cougar shared its platform with the Ford Mustang.

The Mercury Cougar shared its platform with the Ford Mustang. (USPS)

The USPS has previously offered a variety of automotive-themed stamps featuring classic pickups, 1950s "fins and chrome" cars and other styles. 

The Javelin was AMC's answer to the Big Three's pony cars.

The Javelin was AMC's answer to the Big Three's pony cars. (USPS)

The Pony Cars Forever stamps will be officially launched at the Great American Stamp Show in Sacramento on August 11 and be priced at the current rate of 60 cents.