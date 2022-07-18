USPS issuing American pony car stamp series

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's the return of the pony express.

The United States Postal Service is issuing a new series of Forever stamps celebrating the American pony car era.

The Ford Mustang kicked off the new segment of stylish coupes and convertibles in the mid-1960s and led to some of the most iconic vehicles in history.

Models, including the Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger, followed the Mustang to market and remain available as new cars today.

"American automakers began catering to a segment of their customer base that was rapidly growing — younger drivers," the USPS said in a release.

"These drivers craved sporty, affordable cars that looked and felt different from what was in their parents’ garages."

The five-stamp series covers a range of cars that includes the 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 and 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T.

There are also two from since-defunct brands.

The 1967 Mercury Cougar XR-7 GT was the premium marque's take on the Mustang and the 1969 AMC Javelin SST a competitor to cars from the Big Three.

The USPS has previously offered a variety of automotive-themed stamps featuring classic pickups, 1950s "fins and chrome" cars and other styles.

The Pony Cars Forever stamps will be officially launched at the Great American Stamp Show in Sacramento on August 11 and be priced at the current rate of 60 cents.