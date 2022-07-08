Expand / Collapse search
Dodge reportedly working on a corn-powered muscle car

Ethanol-fueled Challenger said to be in the works

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon test drive

The 840-horsepower Demon is the most powerful American car ever and the quickest production car in the world on a drag strip. FoxNews.com Automotive Editor Gary Gastelu took one for a drive to find out what makes it so fast.

The 2018 Dodge Demon may go down in history as the most powerful muscle car of the internal combustion era. Or not.

Just 3,300 of the limited edition coupes were offered in North America, all powered by an 808-horsepower version of Dodge's supercharged Hellcat V8.

It was also available with a "Demon Crate" full of racing accessories that included a powertrain control module that tuned it to run on 100 octane racing fuel and put out 840 horsepower.

Dodge has since introduced the Challenger Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak with an 807-horsepower Hellcat motor, intentionally keeping it just below the Demon to preserve its position. But there's a rumor afoot that a new king may soon be crowned.

The Challenger Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak has a 807-horsepower supercharged V8.

1968 DODGE CHARGER RESURRECTED AS A ‘HELLUCINATION’

Mopar Insiders is reporting that a Hellcat is being developed that can run on 100 octane E85 ethanol, which contains up to 85% ethanol that's typically made from corn.

The Demon is powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8.

That should allow it to improve on the Demon's pump gas, possibly by a lot. Sources familiar with the project said the goal is to break the 840-horsepower mark.

DODGE CEO: WE'RE GOING ELECTRIC DIFFERENTLY

The Demon Crate included a power control module that allowed the Demon's engine to run on 100 octane racing fuel.

Dodge hasn't confirmed such a car is in development, but it is in the middle of a campaign it calls "Never Lift" that will see new versions of the Challenger introduced through next year, leading up to the launch of its first all-electric muscle car.

After that, the Hellcat is set to be sent back from where it came as the next-generation Challenger is expected to feature a mix of electrification and more efficient motors that may include amore powerful version of the turbocharged inline-six cylinder that's currently available in several Jeep models.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos