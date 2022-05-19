These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of.

Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway.

A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain high amid the ongoing vehicle shortage, with a third of dealers paying over 20% more than they were two years ago.

"Eager for quality inventory, dealers are making lucrative offers for popular vehicles maintained in good condition with low mileage," Cars.com editor-in-chief Jenni Newman explained.

Two-thirds of sellers said they were given offers higher than they expected, with 20% of respondents getting $3,000 more than they thought their vehicle was worth.

Several models have also seen significant gains in recent weeks, with payouts for the Tesla Model 3 and Toyota Rav4 Prime up 12% from March to April.

The Tesla Model Y followed closely at 9%, but it's not just electrics and plug-in hybrids that are increasing in value.

The Kia Optima and Toyota Corolla were also up 12% and 9%, respectively, to round out the top five.

Kia's and Tesla's lineups were the strongest overall, with an average boost of 7% during the period.

Of course, the flip side of this is that used and new car prices remain high, but if you come across a good deal or have an extra vehicle you can live without, now may be as good a time as any to unload your old vehicle.