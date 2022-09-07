Ukranian Ark amphibious vehicle surfaces in the USA

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It won't fit two of every creature, but it can get 11 of them through a flood.

The only Sherp Ark off-road vehicle in the U.S. is up for sale in Wisconsin on Facebook Marketplace.

The Ukranian-built amphibious vehicle was designed for extreme environments, especially swampy and frozen terrains, and is capable of driving on land and across the water.

The monster truck comprises a Sherp, which Kanye West owns and drove in a McDonald's Super Bowl commercial, and an Ark trailer that gives it a total capacity of 22 passengers and has six wheels that are powered by the Sherp.

It is technically a utility task vehicle and restricted to a top speed of 18.6 mph on land, but also floats and can hit 3.7 mph on water.

Despite being powered by a relatively small 2.4-liter turbodiesel engine with 74 hp and 236 lb-ft, the six-ton machine is geared to give it the capability to climb a 40-degree grade.

Traction can be maximized using a central inflation system that allows the driver to lower the pressure of its five-foot tires from the cabin to increase the contact patch on the slipperiest surfaces, then increase it for firmer terrain.

The Ark trailer also enables a unique feature that lifts the front of the vehicle to help it surmount obstacles over five feet tall while its overall length means it can cross trenches that are 6.5 feet across.

Along with several that Kanye West has owned, there are a number of Sherps in the U.S., but this is the only Sherp Ark that is currently in the country. The seller has listed it for $400,000, but told Fox News Digital he will consider all offers.