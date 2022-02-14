Kanye West drove a Ukrainian truck in McDonald's Super Bowl commercial

Uhhhhhhhhh… what in the world is Kanye West driving?

That's the question that was going through many minds as the rapper rolled up to a drive-thru in what look like some sort of military machine during McDonald's Super Bowl commercial and uttered the spot's catch phase, "uhhhhhhhhh" as he decided what to order.

The monster truck wasn't a tank or armored personnel carrier, however, but an amphibious vehicle called the Sherp that's built in Ukraine.

Kanye reportedly owns 10 of the $125,000+ off-roaders that he keeps on his Wyoming ranch. The 4x4 is technically an ATV, not a street legal truck, and has a top speed of just 18.6 mph on land and 3.7 mph on water.

The Sherp is designed for commercial, rescue and recreational use in extreme environments, especially soggy ones, and plenty capable, despite being powered by a 55 hp diesel engine.

The 5,000-pound vehicle can tow its own weight, has five-foot-tall tires, a yard of ground clearance and can climb 35-degree inclines. It's not the most convenient ride for a trip through a drive-thru, however, as the driver enters through a flip up windshield.

Kanye isn't the first to take one on a Mickey D's run, as YouTube channel Rich Rebuilds pulled a similar stunt last year.

The Sherp is available in a variety of cargo and passenger configurations, and there's also a pro model with a more powerful engine that has a blistering top speed of 25 mph as well as one called the Ark that has a powered six-wheel trailer and cost $325,000.