See it: Tyler Reddick walks away from huge crash in NASCAR Next Gen car

One of the goals of the all-new NASCAR Next Gen Cup Series car debuting next season was to make it the safest yet, and it just passed a big test.

Richard Childress racing driver Tyler Reddick was taking part in this week's testing of the new car at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Wednesday when he lost control in Turn 4 at full speed and spun 360-degrees before slamming the driver's side into the safety barrels protecting the end of the pit wall barrier.

Despite the car suffering significant damage, Reddick was unharmed and able to drive it back to the garage.

The new car features a stiffer frame and places the driver 1.6-inches closer to the center of the vehicle while moving the door bars outward.

"Hate it for the team," Reddick wrote on Twitter after the wreck.

"The steering is a little off to the right from the contact. Other than that, the damage is all body. We will take our time to fix the car and make the adjustments we were planning on for Friday."

Teams are putting the finishing touches on the car -- which for the first time features an independent rear suspension and sequential gearbox -- ahead of its competitive NASCAR debut at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum in February.