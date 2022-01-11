Expand / Collapse search
Toyota
The 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone is the brand's new top truck

Luxury model is a hybrid

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Toyota Trucks Executive Chief Engineer Mike Sweers enters The Fox Garage to talk about the all-new 2022 Tundra pickup with Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

The Toyota Tundra is driving farther into the luxury realm.

The Tundra Capstone is the most luxurious version of the full-size truck.

The new 2022 Tundra Capstone is set to be the pickup's top trim when it goes on sale this spring to compete against the likes of the Ford F-150 Limited and GMC 1500 Sierra Denali.

The Capstone enters the lineup above the Platinum and western-themed 1794 and is packed with premium features.

This is the first time the Capstone time has been offered.

Available only as a crew cab with a 5.5-foot bed, the Capstone comes standard with the Tundra's new 3.5-liter i-Force Max hybrid powertrain, which is rated at 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque and can tow up to 10,340 pounds.

The model features a chrome grille and accents, plus standard chrome 22-inch wheels, which are the largest ever available from the factory, along with power side steps and a unique power bed step.

The Tundra Capstone has a leather and walnut-trimmed interior.

Inside, the Capstone is trimmed in semi-aniline leather and American walnut and equipped with a digital instrument cluster and head-up display.

Pricing hasn't been announced, but a similarly equipped Platinum or 1794 without the i-Force Max starts at over $65,000.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos