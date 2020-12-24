Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Toyota
Published

Toyota Land Cruiser reaching the end of the road in 2021

Iconic 4x4 SUV will be discontinued at the end of the year

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Autos test drive: 2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD ProVideo

Fox News Autos test drive: 2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro

The Toyota 4Runner is the 'oldest' new midsize SUV you can buy, but it's learned a few new tricks to help it keep up with the times, Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu reports.

The Land Cruiser is getting parked.

(Toyota)

Toyota has confirmed that sales of its uber-SUV will be discontinued at the end of the 2021 model year.

The nameplate recently celebrated its 60th anniversary, and the latest generation of the full-size truck has been on sale since 2008, tying it with the Toyota Sequoia as the oldest SUV on sale today. Toyota sold 3,536 of them in the U.S. last year at prices starting at $86,740.

(Toyota)

Even at its advanced age, the Land Cruiser is one of the most capable off-roaders available today, but its thirsty V8 and solid rear axle hamper its street appeal.

FOX NEWS AUTOS TEST DRIVE: 2020 TOYOTA LAND CRUISER

Toyota told Road & Track: "the Land Cruiser has been a legendary name for more than 60 years. While it will be discontinued in the United States after the 2021 model year, we remain committed to the large SUV segment and will continue to explore future products that celebrate the Land Cruiser's rich off-road history. We encourage loyal enthusiasts and intrepid adventurers to stay tuned for future developments."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The lower-priced Toyota Tundra-based Sequoia is expected to be replaced with an all-new model in 2022, so it may shoulder the large off-road SUV segment for Toyota in lieu of a new Land Cruiser, if the latter isn't directly replaced.

Lexus has not confirmed future plans for the $87,875 LX570, which is based on the Land Cruiser platform and accounted for 4,718 sales last year.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos