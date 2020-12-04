You can now buy Tonya Harding’s 1997 Dodge truck

But can it land a triple axel?

Figure-skating icon Tonya Harding is apparently selling off some of her personal property online, though the only item currently available for sale is her blue 1997 Dodge 1500 4×4 Extended Cab.

Harding has a dedicated site set up for the sale — curiously piggybacking on the domain name “lewisandlewismusic.com” — which lists the truck at $10,000.

In case you’re on the fence, it’s had “an 80% ground-up restoration, performed by Impact Auto of Washington state,” and yes, folks, “Receipts are available” for that. There’s an extensive list of its interior components — with pictures — and it’s got fewer than 5,000 miles on it!

Harding was briefly back in the spotlight following Margot Robbie’s gripping portrayal of her in 2017’s “I, Tonya.” She appeared with the cast of the film at the Golden Globes in 2018, and while she ultimately lost out during her appearance on “Dancing with the Stars” that year, a student film about her, “Sharp Edges” — made eight years before the 1994 Nancy Kerrigan kneecapping scandal — shed further light on Harding’s life.

Page Six has reached out about the Dodge — and its owner.

