Tim Allen's custom 2000 Cadillac DeVille is up for auction

Allen designed the sedan with help from Cadillac

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Tim Allen may be known as "The Tool Man" on TV, but in real life, he is a car guy.

The comedian is an avid collector of vehicles with a small warehouse full of cars and trucks.

The Michigan native favors mainstream American vehicles like the 1971 Bronco, 1972 Pontiac GTO and Tesla Model 3, but he has also owned a few exotics.

The latter include a 1962 Ferrari 330 GTC and the 2017 Ford GT he sold last year for $1 million.

Allen has also tried his hand at customizing some of his vehicles, and one of them is currently up for auction.

Allen had the Cadillac built in 2000.

It is a 2000 Cadillac DeVille DTSi sedan that he collaborated with the automaker and prototype firm, Wheel to Wheel, to create.

Allen designed the grille and bodywork updates.

The car is equipped with a performance suspension and brakes along with modified intake and exhaust systems for its 4.6-liter Northstar V8 that increase its horsepower from 300 hp to 398 hp.

The vehicle is loaded with luxury and tech features.

Under the banner of Tim Allen Design, Allen sketched a unique grille, carbon fiber rocker panel extensions and a new trunk lid with a narrower opening for the tag instead of the original that was shaped to also accommodate the wider European-style plates, according to Car and Driver.

The engine has been modified to increase its power from 300 hp to 398 hp.

"I have always enjoyed design and, of course, cars, so to was an amazing opportunity and a bunch of fun to get the chance to work with Cadillac and combine both my passions creating this DeVille," Allen wrote on his YouTube page.

The Cadillac is loaded with luxury and cutting-edge factory equipment from the day including leather upholstery, navigation and a night-vision camera system.

It currently has just 13,400 miles on the odometer and is owned by the Petersen Automotive Museum, which bought it in 2018 and is offering it on the Cars & Bids auction site.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos