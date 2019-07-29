This state has the cheapest car repair costs in the U.S.

If your car breaks down, cross your fingers it happens in The Buckeye State.

Automotive diagnostics specialist CarMD’s latest survey found Ohio to have the lowest average repair cost in the United States for issues involving the “check engine light.”

The combined cost of labor and parts in the Midwest state in 2018 tallied up to $354.24, which is about 14 percent cheaper than the most expensive location, Washington, D.C., where drivers pay $414.02 per job.

The nation’s capital was followed by Connecticut, California, Georgia and New Jersey on the expensive end of the list, while Maine, Michigan, Wisconsin and Vermont all joined Ohio rounded out the bottom five, all coming in under $360.

A variety of factors contribute to the price discrepancies, according to CarMD, including the types of repairs most common to each state and what vehicle models need the most work. For instance, the most serviced vehicle in Connecticut was the 2005 Nissan Altima, but in Michigan and Mississippi, it was the 2004 Ford F-150.

Here's the full list:

District of Columbia - $414.02

Connecticut - $413.91

California - $4013

Georgia - $402.66

New Jersey - $401.59

Utah - $399.15

North Carolina - $3956

Virginia - $397.24

Colorado - $396.41

Alabama - $394.65

South Carolina - $394.27

Tennessee - $394.18

Nevada - $392.45

Maryland - $392.40

Mississippi - $392.33

Rhode Island - $390.12

Kentucky - $390.02

Oregon - $389.93

Washington - $389.49

Louisiana - $388.57

Wyoming - $387.83

Florida - $387.56

Delaware - $386.12

Texas - $385.62

Idaho - $385.27

Arkansas - $383.78

Montana - $382.97

New Mexico - $382.42

Massachusetts - $381.87

Arizona - $380.63

Alaska - $378.82

Missouri - $378.79

Oklahoma - $378.66

South Dakota - $378.63

Pennsylvania - $377.08

Minnesota - $375.73

New York - $375.66

Kansas - $375.22

Illinois - $374.75

North Dakota - $373.09

West Virginia - $372.93

Hawaii - $370.31

Nebraska - $369.60

New Hampshire - $364.77

Iowa - $363.13

Indiana - $361.38

Vermont - $359.64

Wisconsin - $356.84

Michigan - $356.16

Maine - $354.38