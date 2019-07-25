New report says the worst drivers can be found in this state

What state has the worst drivers? We have the answer! Well, an answer.

Financial advice website SmartAssett.com conducts an annual study using a unique methodology that aims to determine where you’ll want to be wariest on the roads. It takes the number of uninsured drivers, the rates of highway fatalities and DUI arrests, plus a tally of how often locals search Google for information on speeding and traffic tickets and uses the data to create an index of awfulness.

Mississippi topped the list for the second year in a row thanks to having just 76.3 percent of its drivers insured, 3.72 DUI arrests per 1,000 residents and 1.69 fatalities for every 100 million miles driven. Neighboring Alabama came in second, followed by California; Florida, Nevada and Texas (tie); Arizona; Alaska and Tennessee (tie) and Missouri.

If nothing else, the list is consistent. New Mexico was the only state to drop out of the top 10 this year, replaced by Nevada.

On the other hand, the report found that the best drivers can be found in Massachusetts, which is sure to stir debate given a prevalent, offensive nickname used by other New Englanders to describe motorists in The Bay State. (You’ll have to Google that one yourself.)

If you want to find out how your fair state fared, click here for the full list.