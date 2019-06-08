These are the 25 hottest collector cars of 2019

The summer collector car auction season is in full swing and it’s not all about multi-million classics.

Outfits like Mecum, Barrett-Jackson and others do most of their volume in the mid-priced arena, but those buyers are still looking for a return on their investment.

So what are the hottest cars for 2019? Well, according to the Hagerty Vehicle Rating, they’re trucks.

Topping the list, which tracks interest in vehicles based on sales prices and insurance policies quoted and initiated by Hagerty, is the original 1966-1977 Ford Bronco, which has been having a moment thanks in part to anticipation about its long-awaited successor that’s set to go on sale in 2020. Prices for top examples of the off-roader have doubled in just the past three years.

The second generation 1978-1979 Bronco is tied for second place with its top rival, the 1973-1991 Chevrolet C/K Blazer. Hagerty valuation editor Andrew Newton says this is likely because the first gen Fords are starting to get too expensive.

The 1963-1983 Jeep Wagoneer – another SUV about to get a reboot – and 1967-1972 Chevrolet C/K pickup are in a five-way tie for fourth with the first sports cars on the list, the 1977-1981 Toyota Celica, 1990-1996 Nissan 300ZX, 1993-2002 Mazda RX7 and 1999-2002 BMW M Coupe, which is affectionately known as the "Clown Shoe" and has been selling for an average price of $45,300. That’s up more than $10,000 so far in 2019.

The top 10 actually turns out to be a dozen, with a three-way tie for the last spot that includes the 1973-1987 Chevrolet C/K pickup, 1981-1986 Jeep CJ-Scrambler pickup -- boosted by the arrival of the new Jeep Gladiator – and the original 1990-1988 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

