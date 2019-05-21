The truth behind the $1,000,000 Jeep Gladiator pickup

The Jeep Gladiator is one of the most anticipated vehicles of 2019, and also appears to be the hottest.

Jeep sold all of the 4,190 special First Edition models it offered in one day at starting price of $60,815. That may soon look like a bargain.

JEEP BOSS TIM KUNISKIS TALKS ABOUT THE GLADIATOR:

Some dealers are advertising the all-new pickup, which starts at $35,040 and is rolling into showrooms now, for $10,000, $15,000 and even $20,000 over MSRP. There are several on Cars.com for over $80,000. Many are top of the line Rubicon models, but even the entry-level Sport is getting five-figures added to its bottom line in some cases.

And there’s one with an even more eye-popping price.

It’s a white Overland with an automatic transmission listed at Ramsey Motor Company in Harrison, Ark., for $1,000,000.

While that might not seem odd for a low volume exotic sports car, it seems a bit much for a midsize pickup. Because it is.

SECRETS OF JEEP DESIGN:

Ramsey’s general manager, Robert Lapp, told Fox News Autos that the price is just a quirk in the system that shows some vehicles in transit to the dealer at $1,000,000. He says the price will be exactly right when arrives, because he doesn’t believe in big markups, even on in-demand models. In fact, on the company’s own website, it’s just $52,095.

Don’t expect to see it there for very long.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE AUTO NEWS