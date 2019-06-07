Bizarre Ford F-150 Raptor spotted. Could it be a new Bronco?

Ford is rebooting Bronco brand next year with an all-new off-road truck inspired by the 1966 original along with a “Baby” Bronco crossover.

But could a big Bronco also be in the works?

A strange-looking black truck was spotted recently near Ford HQ wearing manufacturer plates that suggests one may be.

It appears to be a Ford F-150 Raptor with a two-door standard cab and a short bed, which doesn’t exist in production. In fact, you can’t buy any F-150 in that configuration.

Put a cap on it, though, and it would look a lot like a modern version of the last F-Series-based Bronco that rolled off the assembly line in 1996, two years after one featured in the infamous O.J. Simpson police chase.

However, automakers often cobble together what are known as “mules” to test new components, and since the truck isn’t wearing any type of disguise its possible that it’s just one of these. A Ford spokeswoman would not comment on the images to Fox News Autos.

A similarly unusual white truck wearing camouflage has also been photographed on public roads that’s based on a Ranger, as the Bronco will be, so it is almost certainly involved in its development in some way.

Since the trucks are significantly different in size and componentry, it’s unlikely the Raptorette has much if anything to do with the announced Bronco. So perhaps Ford does have something big up its sleeve as it continues to shift its lineup away from cars to Trucks and SUVs.

As far as the wood fenders are concerned, don't expect to see them on the options list.