These 10 vehicles are in short supply due to COVID-19

Automotive sales took a hit in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic, and so did production.

Weeks of plant closures squeezed the supply chain, leading to smaller than ideal inventories as more buyers start to return to showrooms.

Several hot models, like the Kia Telluride that was named 2020 World Car of the Year, are becoming harder to find, and so are incentive programs for them. Toyota, which builds a lot of its cars and trucks as fast as it can sell them in the best of times, has been struggling to satisfy demand for several top models. The situation isn’t much better for perennially popular vehicles like the Subaru Crosstrek and Jeep Wrangler.

According to a new report from TrueCar, here are 10 models with demand-to-inventory ratios that might make them tough to get your hands on for a great price – if at all – in the coming weeks.

Kia Telluride Toyota Tacoma Hyundai Palisade Toyota 4Runner Toyota Tundra Toyota Sienna Toyota Rav4 Subaru Crosstrek Jeep Wrangler Dodge Challenger

