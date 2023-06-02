The VW Microbus returns with a twist and more autos stories

Welcome to the Fox News Autos Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

GROOVY EV: The electric VW ID. Buzz is a modern take on the classic Microbus. Continue reading here

TANK TURN-ED OFF: Rivian cancels clever feature its electric trucks were suppose to get. Continue reading here

VOLVETTE: Paul Newman's Corvette-powered Volvo station wagon is for sale. Continue reading here

KILLER TRUCK: GM is developing a pickup with built-in drone defense for the U.S. Army. Continue reading here

FORE…UH, FORD!: Pro goffer wins unique custom Ford Bronco SUV. Continue reading here

SITTING PRETTY: Rare pink Plymouth muscle car up for auction. Continue reading here

READY TO RUN: The Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison is the brand's highest performance midsize pickup. Continue reading here

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook

Twitter