Rare 'Moulin Rouge' pink Plymouth 'Cuda muscle car heading to auction

One classic car collector will soon be sitting pretty in pink.

A very rare 1970 Plymouth 'Cuda muscle car is being auctioned at the upcoming Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas event, and no one will miss it crossing the auction block.

The restored coupe is one of just 255 ‘Cudas that are known to have been painted "Moulin Rouge" pink that year, out of nearly 50,000 cars.

It is the most uncommon color, according to the 'Cuda and Challenger E-Bodies fan forum, based on a review of 90% of shipping records that it has collected.

The ‘Cuda was available with nearly two dozen engine and transmission configurations, and it is not clear how many were equipped with the 340 cubic-inch four-barrel V8 and automatic transmission this example has.

Both are numbers-matching original equipment, which makes it a particularly attractive vehicle for collectors. It also has factory air conditioning, power steering, power brakes and its original spare tire jack, fog lights, hood pins, 8-track stereo and wheels, along with front and rear spoilers and louvers over the rear window.

Given the rarity of the color, along with it being combined with a black vinyl roof, the value of the car is tough to pin down.

According to Hagerty, similar ‘Cudas with this powertrain in the best condition are worth around $128,000, but this one is not perfect.

Nevertheless, one of the world's top vintage Plymouth experts told Fox News Digital that he thinks it could sell for $125,000 to $150,000, but will need to get his hands on it for a final evaluation.

The final answer will be revealed at the auction on the weekend of June 22-24 in Las Vegas.