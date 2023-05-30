Expand / Collapse search
Pro golfer wins unique custom 'Charles Schwab' 1973 Ford Bronco

Emiliano Grillo won the updated classic

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
It's definitely a cool golf cart.

Argentine PGA Tour golfer Emiliano Grillo won his second tour trophy at the Charles Schwab Challenge on Memorial Day weekend in Texas, and something to bring it home in.

Along with a $1.566 million prize and tartan winner's jacket, Grillo was given a 1973 Ford Bronco that was customized for the event.

The truck was built by Classic Ford Broncos of Powell, Ohio, which restored and updated the classic.

FORD UNVEILS KING OF THE HAMMERS BRONCO

grillo bronco

Emiliano Grillo won a 1973 Ford Bronco at the Charles Schwab Challenge. (Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports)

The original engine was swapped with the 5.0-liter "Coyote V8" from a current F-150 tuned to produce 465 hp, a 10-speed automatic transmission and a modern Ford 4x4 system.

grillo in bronco

The truck was restored and customized by Classic Ford Broncos. (Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports)

It also features a new suspension and brakes, plus custom machined door handles and other hardware.

grillo bronco seats

The interior is trimmed in tartan that matches the Charles Schwab Challenge winner's jacket. (Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports)

The interior retains a retro style, but with new instruments, leather trim and plaid upholstery that matches the jacket.

Classic Ford Broncos also replaced the Ford badges on the grill and tailgate with Schwab lettering.

grillo bronco grille

The one-of-a-kind truck features the Schwab name on the grille. (Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports)

The exact value of the vehicle was not announced, but similar builds can be ordered starting at $239,000.

Grillo hasn't said what his plans for the Bronco are, but he lives in San Diego, California, which is the perfect locale for top-down trucking.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.