Pro golfer wins unique custom 'Charles Schwab' 1973 Ford Bronco

It's definitely a cool golf cart.

Argentine PGA Tour golfer Emiliano Grillo won his second tour trophy at the Charles Schwab Challenge on Memorial Day weekend in Texas, and something to bring it home in.

Along with a $1.566 million prize and tartan winner's jacket, Grillo was given a 1973 Ford Bronco that was customized for the event.

The truck was built by Classic Ford Broncos of Powell, Ohio, which restored and updated the classic.

FORD UNVEILS KING OF THE HAMMERS BRONCO

The original engine was swapped with the 5.0-liter "Coyote V8" from a current F-150 tuned to produce 465 hp, a 10-speed automatic transmission and a modern Ford 4x4 system.

It also features a new suspension and brakes, plus custom machined door handles and other hardware.

The interior retains a retro style, but with new instruments, leather trim and plaid upholstery that matches the jacket.

Classic Ford Broncos also replaced the Ford badges on the grill and tailgate with Schwab lettering.

The exact value of the vehicle was not announced, but similar builds can be ordered starting at $239,000.

Grillo hasn't said what his plans for the Bronco are, but he lives in San Diego, California, which is the perfect locale for top-down trucking.