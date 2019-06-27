The Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody is a full-figured sports sedan

Dodge has unveiled a new full-figured model.

The Charger Widebody is a flared-fender version of the full-size sedan that’s 3.5-inches wider than the standard version to accommodate an 11-inch wide set of performance tires on 20-inch tall wheels.

The four-door follows the same formula as the Challenger Widebody introduced in 2018 and will be offered in the Hellcat and Scat Pack trim levels when it goes on sale later this year.

The Hellcat comes with a 707 hp supercharged 6.2-liter V8, while the Scat Pack has a naturally aspirated 6.4-liter V8 rated at 485 hp.

Along with the engine and extra grip, which are good for a sub-11 second quarter mile and top speed of 196 mph, the Hellcat Widebody gets a stiffer adaptive suspension, Brembo brakes and a system that leaves the intercooler pump and radiator fan running after the engine is turned off to help cool it down between drag strip runs and road course laps. Dodge says the latter are 2.1 seconds quicker around its 2.1-mile track in the Hellcat.

Pricing hasn’t been announced, but the Challenger Widebody models command a $6,000 premium over the standard versions and the 2019 Charger Scat Pack and Hellcat start at $40,245 and $67,495.

