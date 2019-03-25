The Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody is a fast road hog

Dodge has a question for you: Do you like big muscle cars? Wide ones, specifically.

The automaker brought a Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody concept to the Spring Fest gathering of Charger and Challenger owners in Pomona, Calif., on Saturday to gauge their interest in a flared-fender version of the 707 hp full-size sedan.

Dodge introduced a 3.5-inch wider version of the Charger-based Challenger coupe last year as a $6,000 option on several models, so the development is hardly a surprise. The flares provide coverage for a redesigned suspension and a set of wider tires that add much needed traction to the ridiculously powerful cars, which is something the sedan could benefit from just as well.

DODGE CHALLENGER HELLCAT REDEYE TEST DRIVE:

Along with the broader stance, the Charger is also fitted with a new grille that looks a lot like the one on the high-performance Dodge Durango SRT SUV. Dodge hasn’t confirmed production plans for a Charger Widebody, but it definitely looks ready to roll.

The slim version of the Charger Hellcat currently starts at $68,740 and has a top speed of 204 mph, which would likely be reduced by the aerodynamic drag created by the extra width of the widebody version in favor its improved traction.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE