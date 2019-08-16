The 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition is the world's most powerful sedan

Dodge is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the most outrageous car it ever made by creating the most powerful sedan in the world.

The 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition pays tribute to the iconic Charger Daytona that dazzled NASCAR fans with its aerodynamic nosecone and sky-high rear wing, before the radical design was regulated out of existence.

The new car borrows only its name, but features a 717 hp supercharged V8 that makes it one of the quickest and fastest four-doors in the world, boasting a quarter-mile time under 11 seconds and a top speed approaching 200 mph.

A commemorative dash plaque and white decal wrapping over the trunk and decklid spoiler are unique to the model.

Dodge is offering only 501 examples, matching the number of Daytonas that were built in 1969. Pricing hasn't been announced, but the standard 707 hp Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody will likely start above $70,000 when it goes on sale later this year.

