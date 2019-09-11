Tesla claims one track record, plans to go for another

Elon Musk has claimed that Tesla has set a track record, just not the one people were expecting.

Following the reveal of the electric Porsche Taycan Turbo S last week, Musk tweeted that Tesla was sending a Model S sedan to Germany’s 13-mile-long Nurburgring race track, where a prototype for the Porsche posted the fastest lap ever in an electric sedan.

Musk didn’t explicitly say Tesla was trying to beat the Porsche's record, but that seemed to be the implication. In the meantime, the Model S picked up a record at a different track. Musk tweeted on Wednesday that the sedan set the fastest time for a four-door around California’s Laguna Seca.

The A Model S P100D already held the production electric sedan record around the 2.2-mile track at 1:43, but the overall mark was set last year by the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 at 1:37.54. Musk said video of the new lap, which will reveal the official time, will be posted soon.

He also gave an update on the Nurburgring effort, saying a car is being tested and tuned, but won’t go for a lap time this week. Given the length of the track, it presents a much greater challenge than Laguna Seca, especially for high-performance electric cars, which are prone to overheating and power loss.

However, Road and Track reports that someone booked a surprise 30-minute private session at the track on Sept. 21, suggesting Tesla or another automaker could be planning a record run.