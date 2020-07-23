The Tesla Cybertruck will be built in Texas and is getting an interplanetary update

Do they make stainless steel belt buckles?

Tesla has picked Austin, Texas, as the site of its next U.S. factory, which it aims to have up and running by the end of next year. The facility will produce the Model 3, Model Y and, perhaps most importantly, the Cybertruck.

Texas is the country’s largest market for pickups, so building the Cybertruck there may give it some extra cred on the open range. Currently, the only other pickups built in the Lone Star state are the Toyota Tacoma and Tundra.

Tesla is aiming to offer the Cybertruck at a starting price of $39,990 for a single-motor, two-wheel-drive model with 250 miles of range, while the top of the line $69,990 tri-motor all-wheel-drive will be able to go 500 miles and tow over 14,000 pounds, according to the automaker.

TESLA SETS ELECTRIC CAR RANGE RECORD WITH 402-MILE MODEL S

Tesla had confirmed that it has received over 250,000 reservations for the pickup in the days after it was revealed last fall, while some independent estimates put the current total above 500,000.

HERE'S WHAT THE TESLA LOGO REALLY MEANS

The Cybertruck is being engineered with a unibody design that will be constructed with the same type of stainless steel being used for the Starship rocket being built by Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s SpaceX in Boca Chica, Texas, with plans to eventually fly it to Mars.

Musk Tweeted on Tuesday that the type of stainless steel alloy being used for both the rocket and the Cybertruck, which is allegedly bulletproof against small arms, is being changed from 301 stainless to a variation of 304L. He didn’t elaborate as to why, but 304L is typically more corrosion resistant than 301.

Tesla will also build its Semi tractor at the Texas plant.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP