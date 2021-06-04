Expand / Collapse search
Teaser ad reveals Ford Maverick compact pickup is a hybrid

Will join F-150 PowerBoost in Ford's hybrid pickup lineup

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Ford's little pickup has a big surprise.

The Ford Maverick compact pickup has been revealed to be a hybrid

The Ford Maverick compact pickup has been revealed to be a hybrid (Ford)

A commercial for the upcoming Maverick compact pickup teases that it will be available with a hybrid powertrain.

The new model will be fully revealed on June 8 through a social media campaign featuring actress Gabrielle Union, who appears in the 23 second clip opening the door to a garage to show the rear of the pickup.

On the tailgate below the Maverick name is a small badge that clearly says "Hybrid" on it.

The Maverick is expected to share its basic underpinnings with the Ford Escape SUV, which is offered with a 200 hp hybrid powertrain that is rated at 41 mpg combined.

A disguised Maverick pickup has been spotted undergoing tests.

A disguised Maverick pickup has been spotted undergoing tests. (KGP Photography)

A Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrid debuted for 2021 with a function that allows it to be used as a generator to provide on-site power for electrical equipment.

The Maverick will slot into the Ford truck lineup under the Ranger and compete against the upcoming Hyundai Santa Cruz, which won't initially be available as a hybrid but will be electrified in future model years, according the automaker.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos