This 'Tank Taxi' service blows Uber away

Tanks for the ride.

A British man is launching a "Tank Taxi" service in the city of Norwich with a 15-ton armored vehicle.

The ex-military tracked personnel carrier isn't technically a tank, but was built to withstand hits from small arms, artillery and explosive devices.

Merlin Batchelor told SWNS that the 1967 military machine had been sitting in someone's yard for four decades before he purchased it last year for around $27,500.

"I just wanted a tank. I always wanted to build a castle one day and it seemed to go with the whole defensive theme," Batchelor said.

Batchelor brightened it up with a purple flower motif and added a flat-screen TV in the cabin, just in case playing soldier isn't entertaining enough for his passengers. He has applied for a taxi license so he can offer a unique way to get around town, but won't be competing directly with ride-hailing services.

His rates are $830 for the first hour and $275 for each additional hour, but the vehicle carries up to nine people who can always split the bill.

Insurance on the road-legal vehicle only costs $330 per year, but can only be driven up to 20 mph, so it may not be the fastest way for the locals to get around town.

"My three youngest girls love it, they want to go to school in it," Batchelor said. "My eldest daughter was a fan up until I ordered it. Now she's at secondary school and thinking 'I don't want my friends to know.'"