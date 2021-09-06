The Subaru Forester Wilderness was designed to go deep into the woods

Subaru's new compact SUV should come with a can of Deep Woods Off.

The 2022 Forester Wilderness is a new, extra-rugged version of the model in the same fashion as the recently introduced Outback Wilderness.

The Wilderness trim is similar in concept to Jeep's Trailhawk and expected to expand across its lineup in the coming years.

The Forester Wilderness gets an extra half-inch of ground clearance to 9.2 inches, retuned suspension, reprogrammed traction management system, trim-specific wheels with knobby all-terrain tires, protective body cladding, unique interior accents and a roof rack with a static rating of 800 pounds that can accommodate a tent.

It also features the refreshed styling that the entire Forester lineup has received and an updated EyeSight electronic driver aid system that includes an optional evasive steering assist that can help guide the car around obstacles during emergency braking situations if there's room within the lane the vehicle is in.

Pricing for the Forester starts at $26,320 with the Wilderness listed at $33,945 when it hits showrooms later this year.