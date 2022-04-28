Expand / Collapse search
Toyota
Stick-shift Toyota Supra revealed for S.I.Y. drivers

Six-speed stick designed do deliver a more engaging experience

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
S.I.Y. drivers rejoice! That's Shift It Yourself.

The Toyota GR Supra will be available with a stick-shift transmission in 2023.

The Toyota GR Supra will be available with a stick-shift transmission in 2023. (Toyota)

Toyota has unveiled a new version of the GR Supra sports car with a manual transmission that will go on sale later this year. GR is short for Gazoo Racing and designates Toyota's latest high performance models, including the GR 86 and GR Corolla.

It's targeted at enthusiasts who prefer the challenge and engagement of driving with a stick-shift rather than one of those newfangled automatic transmissions.

The six-speed transmission was specially engineered for the GR Supra.

The six-speed transmission was specially engineered for the GR Supra. (Toyota)

The six-speed manual will only be available on GR Supras equipped with the 382 hp 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine option. Toyota specially engineered the transmission for the GR Supra, which shares its platform with the BMW Z4 that does not come with a stick-shift.

A limited edition A91-MT model will come with cognac leather upholstery.

A limited edition A91-MT model will come with cognac leather upholstery. (Toyota)

GR Supras with the transmission also get a Hairpin+ feature that allows more wheelspin in tight, uphill turns to help slide the rear of the car around in a fun sort of way without spinning out, while a Track mode loosens it up further for more dramatic drifting.

The A91-MT GR Supra features a unique red Supra badge.

The A91-MT GR Supra features a unique red Supra badge. (Toyota )

A limited run of 500 special edition A91-MT GR Supras with cognac leather interiors, several exclusive paint colors and red Supra badging will be offered for the 2023 model year.

Pricing for all models will be announced this summer ahead of the start of deliveries in the fall and all purchases include a one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos