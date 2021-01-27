SSC Tuatara supercar claims world speed record at 282.9 MPH

Second time was the charm for the SSC Tuatara supercar, which has claimed the world’s fastest production car record of 282.9 mph.

The Washington state-made $1.9 million coupe completed the feat on the old Space Shuttle landing strip in Florida on January 17.

As required by many prominent record-keeping authorities, the 1,750 horsepower supercar did two runs in opposite directions to account for wind and other environmental factors at speeds of 279.7 mph and 286.1 mph. That averages out to 282.9 mph, which would beat the existing mark of 277.87 mph set in 2017 by the Koenigsegg Agera RS.

SSC thought it had smashed that record last October, when the Tuatara was clocked at an average of 316.11 mph on a closed highway in Nevada with pro racing driver Oliver Webb at the wheel, but questions were raised about the accuracy of the timing that led SSC to make the second attempt with redundant speed validation provided by Racelogic (VBox), Life Racing, Garmin and IMRA (International Mile Racing Association).

The Tuatara was driven in Florida by its owner, car collector Larry Caplan, who previously told Fox News he’d never even driven close to 250 mph, but planned to one day. The shuttle landing strip provided a 2.3-mile stretch for the attempt, which was much shorter than what was available in Nevada and required more aggressive acceleration to hit max velocity with room to slow down.

SSC owner Jerod Shelby said they’re not done yet, however, and plan to return in the spring with an eye on hitting 300 mph, which the Bugatti Chiron achieved on a Volkswagen test track in Germany, but only in one direction.