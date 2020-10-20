SSC planning 'affordable' follow-up to 316 mph Tuatara supercar

Chances are you can’t afford the $1.9 million SSC Tuatara that claimed a 316 mph production car speed record in Nevada last week, but they’re better that you can swing the company’s next model. But not that much better.

Jerod Shelby, founder of the Washington state-based supercar maker, told CarBuzz that a “Little Brother” to the 1,750 hp Tuatara is in the works that will have about 700 hp and sell in the $300,000 to $400,000 range. That would put it up against cars like the Ferrari 812 Superfast and Mclaren 720S.

Shelby said the second model has been in the planning stages for a couple of years and looks a lot like the scissors-door Tuatara, which will be limited to just 100 units, at no more than 25 per year.

However, it could be a while before you can actually buy the bargain model. The Tuatara was originally announced in 2011 and the first car, the one that made the record run, wasn’t delivered until 2019.

