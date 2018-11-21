Teen driver Sophia Floersch vows to return to racing after 11-hour spine operation

Formula 3 driver Sophia Floersch, who fractured her spine in a dramatic crash at the Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix on Sunday, said “I’m going to come back” after undergoing a successful 11-hour operation.

The 17-year-old driver's car came into contact with a competitor’s at over 170 mph and was launched into the air and over the safety fence surrounding the street circuit.

“A real big thanks to the medical staff here in Macau for the friendly and professional treatment,” Floersch wrote on Facebook.

“I want to thank all of my fans for every single get-well wishes, which I know start reading. This really motivates me and gives me courage.”

INDYCAR DRIVER ROBERT WICKENS SAYS HE WAS PARALYZED IN MASSIVE POCONO CRASH

Floersch is expected to spend at least two weeks recuperating in the Macau hospital before she can return home to Germany and begin her rehabilitation.

Neither Floersch nor her team have estimated when she might be able to get back behind the wheel.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE