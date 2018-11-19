Expand / Collapse search
Formula 3 driver Sophia Floersch suffers spinal injury in scary crash at Macau Grand Prix

Ryan Gaydos
A Formula 3 driver suffered a spinal injury Sunday when she was involved in a scary crash at the Macau Grand Prix.

Sophia Floersch, 17, is set to undergo surgery Monday for the injury she sustained in the crash. Her car went airborne during the road course event after she clipped Sho Tsuboi’s car on lap four.

“Just wanted to let everybody know that I am fine but will be going into surgery tomorrow (Monday) morning ... Update soon,” the German racer tweeted.

Floersch suffered a spinal fracture, according to a medical report released by her team Van Amersfoot Racing.

Sophia Floersch of Germany and the Van Amersfoort Racing team is seen after crashing into a platform for media during the last day of the 65th Macao Grand Prix at Guia Circuit on November 18, 2018 in Macao, China. (Photo by Mai Shangmin/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

“The whole world saw what happened and we can only thank God that @SophiaFloersch escaped with relatively light injuries,” Van Amersfoot Racing tweeted. “Our thoughts go also to the other people involved and we wish them a speedy recovery.”

Video on social media showed her vehicle hurtling through the air after she appeared to clip Tsuboi’s car. Floersch then went airborne and flew into the catch fence, hit a structure and landed on the ground. Emergency personnel were on the scene immediately.

Racing officials issued a red flag, which delayed the race for more than an hour.

Sophia Floersch of Germany, top, goes over Japanese driver Sho Tsuboi's car while flying off the track at high speed on a tight right-hand bend on lap four. (Tony Wong/Apple Daily via AP)

Floersch “is conscious and has subsequently been taken to hospital for further evaluation,” FIA, the sport’s governing body, said in a statement.

Tsuboi reportedly suffered lumbar pain in the accident. Two media members and a race marshal were also hospitalized with unspecified injuries, the FIA said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.